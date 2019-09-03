Woman killed by bear in Lake of the Woods cottage country

A woman is dead in cottage country a few hours southeast of Winnipeg after apparently being attacked by a bear.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the incident happened Sunday evening at Red Pine Island, a private vacation spot on Lake of the Woods.

Police said the woman, 62, had gone to check on her dogs and didn’t return.

Officers investigated and found her body near a bear – one of three who were threats to officers during the investigation.

The bear believed responsible for the woman’s death was killed by police, and Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is currently working with OPP to determine next steps.

As the incident happened on a secluded island with no other residences, police said there wasn’t a further significant risk to public safety.

