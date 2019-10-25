Menu

Crime

Man’s fall from up to 11 storeys while fleeing cops not fault of Burnaby RCMP: watchdog

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 9:40 pm
Alleged kidnapping at a Burnaby high-rise ends with a suspect falling from balcony
Burnaby residents are recounting the bizarre circumstances that played out Thursday night as officers responded to an alleged kidnapping at their apartment building.

B.C.’s police watchdog has ruled a man’s injuries after falling up to 11 storeys while fleeing police this summer are not the fault of Burnaby RCMP.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said Friday it will not be referring the case to Crown counsel for consideration of charges, after finding no officers committed an offence during the incident.

READ MORE: Alleged kidnapper falls up to 11 storeys into bush attempting to flee from Burnaby RCMP

The bizarre scene unfolded on July 4 at an apartment building in the 4900-block of Sanders Street in Burnaby around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, officers were responding to a reported kidnapping. When they arrived, three men attempted to flee over the 11th-floor balcony.

Two men managed to successfully climb down to lower floors, but one fell into a shrub where he was badly injured, police said. It’s still not clear if the man fell from the 11th floor or a lower floor.

Story continues below advertisement
Alleged kidnapper falls up to 11 storeys into bush attempting to flee from Burnaby RCMP
Alleged kidnapper falls up to 11 storeys into bush attempting to flee from Burnaby RCMP

The alleged kidnapping victim was unharmed, police said.

The three suspects were taken into custody, with the man who fell being treated for his injuries in hospital. The IIO said those injuries were deemed serious.

In a statement, the IIO said it will not be releasing a report on its investigation until the criminal case against the three suspects is concluded.

READ MORE: Six men found guilty in 2016 East Vancouver kidnapping, double homicide

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Prosecution Service for comment on the charges against the three suspects.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any interaction with police that leads to serious harm or death.

—With files from Simon Little

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.