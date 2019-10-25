Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

5 Things To Do

Advertisement

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 8:11 pm
5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, October 24, 2019
Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Vancouver Baby and Family Fair, Chilliwack Corn Maze and Barkerville's Ghostly Halloween.

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Vancouver Baby & Family Fair
Canada Place East
Oct. 26 & 27
baby-fair.com

2 — Chilliwack Corn Maze – Harvest Festival
41905 Yale Road West
Oct. 26
chilliwackcornmaze.com

3 — Halloween in the Forest
Surrey Nature Centre
Oct. 26, 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
surrey.ca

4 — Barkerville’s Ghostly Halloween
Barkerville, B.C.
Oct. 26 & 27
barkerville.ca

5 — Fly with Witches for Halloween
Canada Place, Vancouver
Oct. 17 to Nov. 3
flyovercanada.com

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
5 Things5 Things To Do
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.