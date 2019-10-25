5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Vancouver Baby & Family Fair
Canada Place East
Oct. 26 & 27
baby-fair.com
2 — Chilliwack Corn Maze – Harvest Festival
41905 Yale Road West
Oct. 26
chilliwackcornmaze.com
3 — Halloween in the Forest
Surrey Nature Centre
Oct. 26, 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
surrey.ca
4 — Barkerville’s Ghostly Halloween
Barkerville, B.C.
Oct. 26 & 27
barkerville.ca
5 — Fly with Witches for Halloween
Canada Place, Vancouver
Oct. 17 to Nov. 3
flyovercanada.com
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS