5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Vancouver Baby & Family Fair

Canada Place East

Oct. 26 & 27

baby-fair.com

2 — Chilliwack Corn Maze – Harvest Festival

41905 Yale Road West

Oct. 26

chilliwackcornmaze.com

3 — Halloween in the Forest

Surrey Nature Centre

Oct. 26, 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

surrey.ca

4 — Barkerville’s Ghostly Halloween

Barkerville, B.C.

Oct. 26 & 27

barkerville.ca

5 — Fly with Witches for Halloween

Canada Place, Vancouver

Oct. 17 to Nov. 3

flyovercanada.com

