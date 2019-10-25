Trevor Harris returns as the Eskimos host the Saskatchewan Roughriders

The last time we saw Trevor Harris was late in the first quarter in the Labour Day rematch game on Sept. 7 against the Calgary Stampeders. Harris threw a touchdown pass on his first series to receiver Tevaun Smith and then he left the game in the Eskimos second offensive series.

Harris has missed the better part of the last five games with an injury to his throwing arm. Saturday on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium, Harris will make his return as the Eskimos host the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Harris says his excitement about returning to action is at its peak.

“It’s a 10. It’s one of those deals where you’re just thrilled to be back out there,” Harris said. “This is what you’ve done your whole life.

“I’ve never had an injury where I couldn’t throw the football before and for an extended period of time. This was one of those deals where I got back out there and I can take a deep breath and say I get to compete again.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Eskimos can’t move up or down in the standings as they are locked into a matchup in the Eastern Semi-Final on Nov. 10 in Montreal against the Alouettes. Saturday’s game will allow Harris to knock some rust off and pick where he left off, which was perhaps the best season of his CFL career. Harris has recorded 3,706 passing yards throwing for 15 touchdown passes, four interceptions, and has rushed for six touchdowns.

Listen below: Eskimos head coach Jason Maas on the approach to the final 2 games with the playoffs looming

View link »

Logan Kilgore stepped in for Harris and recorded a 2-2 record as the Eskimos punched their ticket to the post-season two weeks ago with a 19-6 win over the B.C. Lions on Oct. 12.

READ MORE: Eskimos clinch playoff spot with Saturday night win over Lions

Story continues below advertisement

Receiver Tevaun Smith and defensive back Josh Johnson make their return to the lineup and will start after missing last game against the Lions. Linebacker Maxime Rouyer has been added to the active roster. Quarterback’s Jeremiah Briscoe and Troy Williams along with receiver Diego Viamontes and fullback Peter Cender have been moved to the practice roster.

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Trevor Harris

Running Back: Shaq Cooper (Fullback: Calvin McCarty)

Offensive Line: Kyle Saxelid, Jacob Ruby, David Beard, Matt O’Donnell, Colin Kelly

Receivers: DaVaris Daniels, Ricky Collins Jr., Natey Adjei, Greg Ellingson, Tevaun Smith

Defence

Defensive Line: Kwaku Boateng, Almondo Sewell, Mike Moore, Nick Usher

Linebackers: Jovan Santos, Knox, Larry Dean, Don Unamba

Defensive Backs: Josh Johnson, Money Hunter, Jordan Hoover, Brian Walker, Forrest Hightower

The Riders come in with an 11-5 record and are looking to secure a home playoffs game and still have aspirations of finishing in first place in the CFL West. Riders are led by quarterback Cody Fajardo who was rewarded for a good first season as a full-time CFL starter with a two-year contract extension. Fajardo is second in the league in passing with 3,873 yards throwing for 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. Fajardo is seventh in the CFL in rushing with 610 yards and scoring 10 rushing touchdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the first of a home-and-home set between the two teams who meet again next Saturday in Regina to end the regular season.

You can hear Saturday’s game between the Eskimos and Riders on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30p.m. The opening kick-off on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is at 5p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Plus hear analysis from former Eskimos offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. Brenden Escott will be reporting from the Eskimos sidelines.