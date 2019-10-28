Kingstonians come to the aid of Martha’s Table after reported theft

Send this page to someone via email

Local charitable organization Martha’s Table says it lost the equivalent of two days worth of meals for its clients after a bank deposit bag was reportedly stolen earlier this month. But once the story went public, Kingstonians responded to replace the missing money.

The bag had reportedly been locked in the trunk of a vehicle, and while cheques in the bag could be replaced, the cash was gone.

Ronda Candy, executive director of Martha’s Table, says the organization is still struggling after the incident.

“It’s a betrayal,” Candy said. “It’s devastating and it’s still hard to understand.”

Candy says the organization lost $1,450 in cash as well as 20 cheques, which were subsequently cancelled.

Ange Stever is the co-host of The Morning Show on 96.3 BIG FM radio. She says that after she and her co-host, Derek Bolduc, talked about the incident on air, the phones started to ring.

“Every time we put out a call, people come through. [Friday] morning, we didn’t even put out a call, we were just talking about Martha’s Table losing some money, and the next thing you know the calls came flooding in,” Stever says.

The first caller suggested that small businesses in Kingston should pitch in to make up for the missing money. A small business owner herself, the woman on the phone pledged $250 at the suggestion of her five-year-old daughter, Sadie.

After that, says Stever, the ball just kept rolling.

“Somebody else who knew Sadie thought it was cool to hear her on the radio, and they wanted to help out, too, so they gave $100,” Stever says. “Then someone else called in and gave $100 and then $50. There was about $850 this morning that people called in and said: ‘We’re going to give this to Martha’s Table today.'”

Candy says she considers herself strong-willed but teared up when she heard of the donations. She says she knows Kingston and that Kingstonians are generous, but this hit a whole new high.

There was no firm total of what people gave to support the organization on The Morning Show, but Candy said the donations will surpass the nearly $1,500 that was reportedly stolen.

The reported theft happened on Oct. 6. Kingston police say there are no suspects or witnesses to the incident.