Canada

‘It’s not charity, it’s a gift’: Helping put meals on Kingston tables

By Jennifer Basa Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 10:15 pm
“It’s not charity, it’s a gift,” says organizer of Aislyn Thanksgiving Gift
WATCH: JD Cannon and his family provide those in need with a turkey and all the fixings, delivered right to their doors.

Several groups in Kingston are working to make sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving weekend.

JD Cannon and his family provide those in need with a turkey and all the fixings that are delivered right to their doors at no charge.

“What we provide for everyone is pretty much everything they need, a whole bag of potatoes, stuffing, bread rolls, pies…” Cannon says.

His eight-year-old daugter Aislyn came up with the idea to create a Facebook page so families in need could contact them for help with a Thanksgiving meal. The family has been running their service for a total of four years now.

READ MORE: What’s open – or closed – in Peterborough on Thanksgiving weekend

“I think Thanksgiving is about knowing about all that you have and thinking about others who don’t have a lot,” Aislyn says.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our idea was to just help out a couple of families but we had over 100 families reach out to us, so we ended up helping 15 families and every year since it’s doubled,” Cannon says.

Cannon says he wants people to know that what they are doing is not charity, but a gift.

Thanksgiving Table Ideas

In the spirit of giving back, Martha’s Table is also busy preparing food for the Kingston community.

“We cook for about 250 people on the day. Its a no charge meal and its really family style,” says Rhonda Candy, executive director of Martha’s Table.

READ MORE: Why Canadian Thanksgiving falls on a different day than American Thanksgiving

Candy says volunteers have worked tirelessly to prepare a Thanksgiving meal on Monday at their location on Princess Street.

“I can tell you a lot of hours go into our Thanksgiving here at Martha’s. We start planning and preparing several days in advance.”

“We cook for about 250 people on the day. It’s a no charge meal and its really family style.”

Thanks the service provided by the Cannon family and Martha’s Table, close to 300  people will now have another reason to be thankful this holiday weekend.

Story continues below advertisement
