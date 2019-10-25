Menu

Crime

19-year-old charged for assaulting Frontenac paramedic during homecoming party: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 5:15 pm
Kingston police say the man verbally berated paramedics and police and also physically struck one paramedic while they were trying to assist him.
Kingston police say the man verbally berated paramedics and police and also physically struck one paramedic while they were trying to assist him. Global News File

Kingston police arrested and charged a man for allegedly punching a Kingston paramedic in the face over homecoming weekend.

Police say Frontenac paramedics were called to a downtown Kingston home to respond to an intoxicated man.

READ MORE: 16-year-old local youth arrested after assault of Kingston police officer during Homecoming

When they arrived, paramedics found the man lying on the bathroom floor in a pool of his own vomit, but he was still conscious, police say.

Police say when paramedics tried to help the man, he became “belligerent and verbally aggressive.”

Even after they got him inside the ambulance, police say, the man struck one of the paramedics in the face.

Police were called, and they say he verbally berated them.

Story continues below advertisement

“He continued to be combative with police and paramedics and vomited several more times while being transported to the hospital and upon his arrival for treatment.”

Several days later, on Oct. 24, the man turned himself into police headquarters at the request of the investigating officer.

The 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

KingstonKingston PoliceKingston assaultkingston police assaultFrontenac Paramedic Serviceparamedic assaultfrontenac paramedic assaultedFrontenac Paramedic punchedparamedic assault kingston
