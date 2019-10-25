Annual Ottawa Christmas Cheer Breakfast cancelled for the first time in 70 years

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Christmas Cheer Breakfast held to raise money for charities in Ottawa has been cancelled, the organization announced Friday after it was unable to find a venue for the event.

Last year, the breakfast was held in the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park for the first time, but the group was unable to secure a location this year.

“Facing unsurmountable challenges finding a suitable venue, we have regrettably decided not to hold a Christmas Cheer Breakfast this year,” Christmas Cheer Ottawa said in a release. “We’re sorry we won’t be able to see and celebrate with everyone who has made attending the breakfast an important party of their holiday season giving.

“More importantly, we’re concerned about the thousands of less fortunate local people that the breakfast supports each year.”

The event is held every year and its primary goal is to raise money for grants provided to charity organizations in the city, including the Ottawa Food Bank, the Barrhaven Food Cupboard and the Shepherds of Good Hope.

The breakfast has been held since 1951 and this is the first time the event has had to be cancelled.

The organizations says in its release that it plans to return for 2020 and is still accepting donations to be given out through its grant.

