No changes coming to municipal government, Ontario government announces

The Ontario government released the results of its municipal review on Friday and anticipated changes to some of the regional governments failed to materialize.

“The province is not imposing any changes to governance, decision-making or service delivery and we will not force amalgamations on municipalities,” Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing spokesperson Conrad Spezowka told Global News in an email.

“We believe local communities should decide what is best in terms of governance and decision-making, as well as service delivery,” he said.

Employees within some Waterloo region had previously told Global News that they had been expecting to see some sort of amalgamation by the end of the year while the City of Mississauga had been hoping to break away from Peel region.

Instead, the Ford government said it will offer $143 million to 444 municipalities across the province to search for ways to lower costs and improve services.

“Municipalities are the level of government closest to the people, but every community is different — one size doesn’t fit all,” said Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark in a statement. He said the funding “will support municipal transformation efforts to make sure they are delivering efficient, effective and modern services that best meet the unique needs of their residents.”

Clark said in January that the province had appointed a team of special advisors to conduct a review of the regional government model.

This review was tasked at looking at the eight regional municipalities (Durham, Halton, Muskoka, Niagara, Peel, Oxford, Waterloo and York, ) the County of Simcoe and their 82 lower-tier municipalities.

Former Waterloo regional chair Ken Seiling was one of Clark’s advisers, with the other being Michael Fenn.