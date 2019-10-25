West Island Palliative Care Residence to honour Teresa Dellar’s memory

The West Island Palliative Care Residence is looking for suggestions as to how to commemorate the long-lasting influence and efforts of Teresa Dellar.

The organization announced this week it has created a tribute committee to find ways to honour the end-of-life care pioneer who passed away in August from cancer at the age of 58.

“Since our beloved Teresa passed away you have been many to come forward with suggestions on how the Residence should honour and commemorate Teresa’s legacy,” the residence said in a statement online.

Employees, volunteers and board members have formed the committee in order to take in all the recommendations and move forward with ideas on how to pay tribute to Dellar’s memory.

In her career, Dellar was at the forefront of end-of-life care and helped found the residence in 1998. As a pioneer in her field, she was known for helping individuals and families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

The West Island Palliative Care Residence has been praised by many as exemplary when it comes to providing care to terminally ill patients. It has helped more than 4,400 people end their lives in comfort.

Dellar’s love for helping others and her devotion to provide an unmet need in her community has been hailed by her peers and those she provided comfort to over the years.

Earlier this month, the City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux announced it will recognize Dellar by naming a park after her. The mayor described her a true leader in the community and that “we must everything not to forget this unique jewel that we were so fortunate to have.”

The tribute committee will be accepting ideas from the public until the end of the month. Those with suggestions are invited to send them to the residence by email.

