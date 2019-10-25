Menu

Canada

Jim Carr, Winnipeg MP and Liberal minister, diagnosed with cancer

By Rebecca Joseph Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 10:56 am
Updated October 25, 2019 11:51 am
International Trade Minister Jim Carr speaks to the media following his address to the Canada-India Business Council to highlight Canada's trade diversification strategy in Toronto on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
International Trade Minister Jim Carr speaks to the media following his address to the Canada-India Business Council to highlight Canada's trade diversification strategy in Toronto on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Winnipeg MP Jim Carr, who served as minister of international trade and diversification, has been diagnosed with blood cancer.

He announced the diagnosis in a statement on Twitter Friday morning.

“After experiencing flu-like symptoms in recent weeks, my doctor requested routine blood work. I was contacted by my doctor and instructed to go to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg late Monday evening,” the statement read.

He said he went for further tests and was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Story continues below advertisement

He is currently undergoing chemotherapy and dialysis, since the cancer has affected his kidneys.

“I am feeling well, my spirits are high,” he said in the statement.

He also said his constituency office will remain open to serve the people in the riding of Winnipeg South Centre.

Carr was re-elected MP of the riding with 45 per cent of the vote earlier this week during the federal election. He was first elected in 2015.

As trade minister he handled several high-profile issues, including responding to China’s ban on importing Canadian canola.

His fellow cabinet ministers offered messages of support on Twitter after the news was announced.

Story continues below advertisement
