Canada

Robert Pichette, father of N.B. flag, provincial coat of arms, dead at 83

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2019 10:46 am
The New Brunswick flag flies in front of the Legislative building in Fredericton, N.B. on April 4, 2012.
The New Brunswick flag flies in front of the Legislative building in Fredericton, N.B. on April 4, 2012. Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press

Robert Pichette, an author, historian, journalist, political staffer and the father of New Brunswick’s flag, died Thursday.

The province’s premier confirmed the death of the 83-year-old, who also co-authored the province’s Official Languages Act.

Pichette worked extensively in public service, serving as chief of staff to former premier Louis Robichaud, as the province’s first director of cultural affairs and worked for the federal government as an Atlantic representative for the Commissioner of Official Languages.

The Edmundston, N.B., born Pichette was also author of several books on Acadian and New Brunswick history.

Premier Blaine Higgs paid tribute to Pichette on Facebook on Thursday night as an iconic New Brunswicker.

Higgs says Pichette helped shape the cultural and linguistic fabric of the province.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
