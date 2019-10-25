Menu

Crime

Suspended drivers nabbed by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 10:37 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested and charged two people on Thursday with driving while under supension.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested and charged two people on Thursday with driving while under supension. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two suspended drivers in the City of Kawartha Lakes face new charges following vehicle stops by the OPP on Thursday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP stopped one vehicle on Opmar Road just west of Lindsay and the ensuing investigation led to multiple charges for the driver.

READ MORE: Police in Lindsay seize drugs including purple heroin, crack cocaine during traffic stop

Kyle Stewart, 27, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with

  • 3 counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
  • 2 counts of driving while under suspension
  • operating a motor vehicle without insurance
  • driving a motor vehicle with no validation on plate

Police say the vehicle was towed from the scene and will be impounded for 45 days.

Stewart was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 28.

Also on Thursday, officers stopped a vehicle in the Bobcaygeon area after noticing a driver was allegedly using a cellphone. Further investigation revealed the accused was a suspended driver, police said.

James Henderson, 42, of Bobcaygeon, was charged with driving while under suspension and driving with a hand-held communication device.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 3.

