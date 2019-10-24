Menu

Montreal Impact on the hunt for new head coach after Wilmer Cabrera’s contract expires

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2019 8:09 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 8:12 pm
In this August 22, 2019 file photo, the Montreal Impact's newly appointed head coach Wilmer Cabrera conducts his his practice in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Impact will not be bringing back head coach Wilmer Cabrera for the next Major League Soccer season.

The Impact announced Thursday that Cabrera’s contract has expired and will not be extended.

READ MORE: New Montreal Impact coach Wilmer Cabrera set for debut against Toronto

The 52-year-old Cabrera joined the Impact Aug. 21 to replace the fired Remi Garde. Montreal went 2-4-1 in MLS play under Cabrera as the club fell short of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference at 12-17-5.

West Island soccer player on his new position with the Montreal Impact

He had better success in the Canadian Championship, leading the Impact to a victory over Toronto FC in the final.

“I want to thank the Montreal Impact for the two months I have spent in this beautiful city working with the club,” Cabrera said in a statement. “Our agreement has ended, which from the beginning was only for two months. I feel proud that we have won the Canadian Championship, a title that the supporters and the club were looking to win since 2014.”

READ MORE: Impact announces executive Nick De Santis’ decision to leave club

The Impact said efforts to find a new head coach are underway.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
MLSMontreal ImpactMontreal soccerSaputo StadiumRémi GardeWilmer CabreraImpact head coach
