Highway 97 closed in both directions at Vaseux Lake because of accident

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A section of Highway 97 in the South Okanagan is closed in both directions because of a major vehicle incident.

The highway is closed at Vaseux Lake, between Okanagan Falls and Oliver.

#BCHwy97 – Reports of a major vehicle incident at #VaseuxLake, crews en route, expect delays and congestion in the area. Assessment in progress. #OliverBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 24, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Okanagan Falls fire chief Rob Oliver told Global News that a driver hit a rock bluff at a sharp corner that’s known for serious accidents.

The condition of the driver, who was also the single occupant, is unknown.

DriveBC says motorists can expect delays and congestion in the area.