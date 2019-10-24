Highway 97 closed in both directions at Vaseux Lake because of accident

A section of Highway 97 in the South Okanagan is closed in both directions because of a major vehicle incident.
The highway is closed at Vaseux Lake, between Okanagan Falls and Oliver.
Okanagan Falls fire chief Rob Oliver told Global News that a driver hit a rock bluff at a sharp corner that’s known for serious accidents.
The condition of the driver, who was also the single occupant, is unknown.
DriveBC says motorists can expect delays and congestion in the area.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS