Traffic

Highway 97 closed in both directions at Vaseux Lake because of accident

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 7:26 pm
A section of Highway 97 near Vaseux Lake in the South Okanagan is closed in both directions because of an accident. Google Maps

A section of Highway 97 in the South Okanagan is closed in both directions because of a major vehicle incident.

The highway is closed at Vaseux Lake, between Okanagan Falls and Oliver.

Okanagan Falls fire chief Rob Oliver told Global News that a driver hit a rock bluff at a sharp corner that’s known for serious accidents.

The condition of the driver, who was also the single occupant, is unknown.

DriveBC says motorists can expect delays and congestion in the area.

OkanaganTrafficsouth okanaganHighway 97Traffic accidentVaseux Lake
