Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Police looking for witness to single-vehicle collision in Innisfil

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 5:46 pm
Officers say they'd like to speak to the driver of a blue-green 2003 to 2007 two-door Honda Accord that was travelling north and narrowly missed being hit by the Integra.
Officers say they'd like to speak to the driver of a blue-green 2003 to 2007 two-door Honda Accord that was travelling north and narrowly missed being hit by the Integra. Police handout

Officers have released dashcam images of a vehicle in an effort to identify the witness of a single-vehicle collision that took place a month ago in Innisfil.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, an Acura Integra driving south on 10 Sideroad, south of 7th Line, left the road and hit a tree, South Simcoe police say.

READ MORE: 2 Bradford men sentenced for string of armed pharmacy robberies, police

The 30-year-old driver was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries, police add.

Officers say they’d like to speak to the driver of a blue-green 2003 to 2007 two-door Honda Accord that was travelling north and narrowly missed being hit by the Integra.

Police say anyone with information regarding the collision can contact Const. Rob Griffin at 705-436-214, ext. 2030, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsTown of InnisfilInnisfil CrashInnisfil one-vehicle collision
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.