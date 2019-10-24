Police looking for witness to single-vehicle collision in Innisfil

Send this page to someone via email

Officers have released dashcam images of a vehicle in an effort to identify the witness of a single-vehicle collision that took place a month ago in Innisfil.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, an Acura Integra driving south on 10 Sideroad, south of 7th Line, left the road and hit a tree, South Simcoe police say.

The 30-year-old driver was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries, police add.

Officers say they’d like to speak to the driver of a blue-green 2003 to 2007 two-door Honda Accord that was travelling north and narrowly missed being hit by the Integra.

Police say anyone with information regarding the collision can contact Const. Rob Griffin at 705-436-214, ext. 2030, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

