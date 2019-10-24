Menu

Crime

Barrie police searching for wig-wearing suspect in connection to theft

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 4:56 pm
According to police, the suspect is described as a five-foot-five woman in her 30s wearing a blonde wig, sunglasses, blue leggings, penguin slippers and a burgundy vest over an orange and pink T-shirt.
According to police, the suspect is described as a five-foot-five woman in her 30s wearing a blonde wig, sunglasses, blue leggings, penguin slippers and a burgundy vest over an orange and pink T-shirt. Police handout

Barrie police are searching for a suspect who was wearing a blonde wig during a reported theft that occurred at the Kozlov Mall a few weeks ago.

On Oct. 11, just before 5 p.m., officers say they responded to a report of a shoplifting incident at Talize, a store in the mall.

An investigation found that the suspect selected a number of items, walked to the front of the store and concealed the items in a reusable shopping bag, police say.

The suspect then left the store without attempting to pay for the products, police add.



Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Osborne of the Barrie Police Service at bosborne@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

