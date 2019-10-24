Barrie police searching for wig-wearing suspect in connection to theft

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police are searching for a suspect who was wearing a blonde wig during a reported theft that occurred at the Kozlov Mall a few weeks ago.

On Oct. 11, just before 5 p.m., officers say they responded to a report of a shoplifting incident at Talize, a store in the mall.

An investigation found that the suspect selected a number of items, walked to the front of the store and concealed the items in a reusable shopping bag, police say.

The suspect then left the store without attempting to pay for the products, police add.

According to police, the suspect is described as a five-foot-five woman in her 30s wearing a blonde wig, sunglasses, blue leggings, penguin slippers and a burgundy vest over an orange and pink T-shirt.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Osborne of the Barrie Police Service at bosborne@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

