Video shows man pushing woman head-first into NYC subway train

The New York Police Department is asking for help tracking down a suspect who pushed a woman head-first into a stationary subway train.

The incident happened at DeKalb Avenue station in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening.

Video recorded by a witness shows a man backing away from an altercation with several people who are obscured by a pillar. “What? What?” he can be heard saying. He then moves a few steps to his right before shoving an apparent bystander from behind.

The woman tumbles forward head-first, and her head and hands appear to strike the side of the subway car. It’s unclear whether she sustained any injuries from the encounter.

The video shows the woman was standing nearby when the altercation began, but she turned away before the push occurred.

A police source told NBC News that the suspect jumped onto the tracks and fled into the tunnel after the altercation.