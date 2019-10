Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police has shut down a section of Highway 401 following a collision between two tractor trailers on Thursday afternoon.

Police tweeted about the closure between Colonel Talbot Road and Union Road at 1:17 p.m.

Little is known about the crash, but police say no injuries have been reported.

They predict it will take hours to clean up the scene.

This story is developing…

