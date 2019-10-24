OPP rescue stranded boaters in Tay Township

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

On Monday evening, officers rescued two stranded boaters from Hogg Bay in Tay Township, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

At about 7:40 p.m., police say they responded to a 24-foot vessel in distress.

The boat had mechanical difficulties and went adrift in the dark when there were strong winds, which created four-foot swells, police add.

Officers say they found the boat and its occupants safe, deep in the weedy shoreline on the east side of Paradise Point.

The boat and its occupants were removed without incident, police say, and an equipment check found that the vessel had all the required safety gear.

2:08 Kevin O’Leary’s wife charged in connection with fatal boat crash in northern Ontario Kevin O’Leary’s wife charged in connection with fatal boat crash in northern Ontario

Story continues below advertisement