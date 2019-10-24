Menu

Crime

OPP rescue stranded boaters in Tay Township

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 3:54 pm
Officers say they found the boat and its occupants safe, deep in the weedy shoreline on the east side of Paradise Point.
Officers say they found the boat and its occupants safe, deep in the weedy shoreline on the east side of Paradise Point. Global News Peterborough file

On Monday evening, officers rescued two stranded boaters from Hogg Bay in Tay Township, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

At about 7:40 p.m., police say they responded to a 24-foot vessel in distress.

READ MORE: ‘It’s actually terrifying’ — Boaters stranded by high water levels on Lake Ontario

The boat had mechanical difficulties and went adrift in the dark when there were strong winds, which created four-foot swells,  police add.

Officers say they found the boat and its occupants safe, deep in the weedy shoreline on the east side of Paradise Point.

The boat and its occupants were removed without incident, police say, and an equipment check found that the vessel had all the required safety gear.

