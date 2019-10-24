Brockville cop convicted for not disclosing sexual relationship with woman he was investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A Brockville police officer has been sentenced to jail time after he was found guilty of criminal breach of trust for not disclosing a sexual relationship he had with a woman he was investigating.

A judge in Brockville handed down the sentence on Wednesday against Const. Jeffrey Rean, ordering the longtime police officer to serve 90 days in jail over the weekends. Rean also faces three years of probation and 240 hours of community service.

READ MORE: Trial date set for Kingston police officer charged with sexual assault

Rean’s Ottawa-based lawyer, Mark Wallace, told Global News that the cop investigated a young woman on several occasions without telling his superiors he was also involved in a sexual relationship with her.

During his nine years with the police force, Rean served as the Brockville police department’s canine officer. Rean was charged in 2016 and, in a trial earlier this year, was convicted of criminal breach of trust despite pleading not guilty.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Wallace, the sexual relationship took place between September 2015 and April 2016.

In one case, while on duty, Wallace said Rean had consensual sex with the woman outside his police canine vehicle.

“It’s a little more complicated than having sex with a 20-year-old,” Wallace said. He continued, saying having consensual sex wouldn’t constitute breach of trust.

“It’s when the relationship came into conflict with the ongoing criminal investigation.”

1:34 3 Calgary police officers sentenced to time behind bars 3 Calgary police officers sentenced to time behind bars

According to Wallace, in one case when the woman was allegedly involved in a theft at a local barber shop, Rean gave misleading information to the police dispatcher.

Another time, when she allegedly damaged a police station window, Rean was the one who interviewed the woman.

The lawyer said he presented evidence his client was suffering from PTSD, but this defence was not enough to stave off a conviction.

While he hasn’t spoken with his client since the sentence, Wallace said Rean “can’t be thrilled” with the outcome.

The judge recommended Rean be placed in protective custody while serving his sentence on weekends.

READ MORE: Toronto police officer found guilty of sexually assaulting two women in cruiser

Story continues below advertisement

He was ordered to perform 240 hours of community service and was placed on probation for three years.

Rean still faces a disciplinary hearing under the Police Services Act, but it’s unclear when that is set to take place.

His lawyer says he doesn’t have instructions on whether an appeal will be launched.

Brockville police did not respond to several requests for comments, and Global News was not able to reach Rean for comment.