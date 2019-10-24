Edmonton Oilers aim to end scoring drought against Capitals

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers will try to end a long scoring drought Thursday night when they host the Washington Capitals at Rogers Place.

The Oilers have been shut out their last two games and haven’t scored in 152:28.

“It’s something we’ve talked about,” head coach Dave Tippett said.

“Some of the things that we’re trying to build our team to do on a consistent basis are areas of concern every day. The scoring part of it, we scored in bunches early on. Last couple of games haven’t been as good. The Minnesota game, we didn’t have any jump at all. We looked like we were just mentally and physically tired that game.”

“We need to get more pucks to the net, sustain some more o-zone time. We’re a lot of one-and-done right now,” said captain Connor McDavid, who has gone three games without a point for only the second time in his career.

“That comes from your forecheck. That comes from shooting the puck and getting it back.”

The Capitals roll into town with a record of 7-2-2. Defenceman John Carlsson is leading the NHL with 20 points.

“I always thought he was a really good defenceman,” said Oilers winger Alex Chiasson, who spent the 2017/18 season with the Capitals.

“He can move around. He’s a great passer. He logs a lot of minutes. He’s really strong. I think a lot of people don’t know that about him.”

Oilers expected lineup

Draisaitl – McDavid – Kassian

Neal – Nugent-Hopkins – Chiasson

P. Russell – Granlund – Gagner

Khaira – Sheahan – Archibald

Klefbom – K. Russell

Nurse – Bear

Manning – Benning

Koskinen

Catch the Oilers and Capitals on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

