Cardi B joining ‘Fast & Furious 9’

An Instagram video published by Vin Diesel on Wednesday revealed that American musician Cardi B will be involved in the upcoming Fast & Furious film in some shape or form.

During the last day of shooting in the U.K., Diesel, 52, captured himself taking a break on set beside the Bodak Yellow rapper.

“It’s day 86 here on the set of Fast 9,” he said. “I know I’m exhausted.

“We all gave every single thing we could for this movie — put it all out on the table, put it all out there.”

Cardi B attending the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on Oct. 1, 2019. Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM

At that point, Cardi B, 27, chimed in, saying “I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” suggesting that she, too, acted in the film.

Cardi B made her Hollywood debut earlier this year beside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in Lorene Scafaria’s critically acclaimed comedy film Hustlers.

“I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one,” she said in the Instagram video.

“I need to take a nappy-nap,” she added, as Diesel snorted and laughed. “I’m ready to take my nappy-nap,” she repeated with a wide grin on her face.

“Fast 9, May 2020,” concluded Diesel. The film is simply called Fast & Furious 9.

The action-movie star captioned his post “Pa mi gente,” which translates to “For my people” in Spanish. He added “#Fatherhood.”

Excluding 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, Diesel has portrayed the character Dominic Toretto in every main series Fast & Furious film.

Though not yet confirmed, Fast & Furious 9 writer Chris Morgan recently spoke with Screen Rant, revealing that he has chatted with Keanu Reeves about a possible role in the film.

“I wanted him to be in the Fast universe for a very long time,” he said. “We’re just trying to find… the hardest thing is always time and competing schedules and then designing the right thing together.

“My fervent desire is to bring him into this franchise for sure.”

Fast & Furious 6 director Justin Lin has returned to the Fast & Furious franchise to lead the ninth installment.

Whether Cardi B will be acting or providing music for the highly anticipated film is unclear.

Global News has reached out to a representative of the rapper and Universal Pictures seeking comment.

Fast & Furious 9 is currently set for a May 22, 2020 release across North America.