Female-focused ‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Ballerina’ in the works

Send this page to someone via email

Less than five months after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019), Lionsgate has confirmed that they are already working on a brand new movie in the popular franchise.

The best part? It’s not John Wick 4 — which is already scheduled to hit theatres worldwide in May 2021.

Instead, it will be a female-focused spinoff of the highly popular action series, called Ballerina, according to a report by Variety on Tuesday.

Though it’s unclear who will star in the film, John Wick star Keanu Reeves will be making a return.

2:10 Keanu Reeves On Being The ‘Internet’s Boyfriend’ Keanu Reeves On Being The ‘Internet’s Boyfriend’

Whether that’s on screen or not is unclear, however, he’s already been named the executive producer, with Len Wiseman (Underworld series and Total Recall) by his side serving as the film’s director, rather than Chad Stahelski — who took charge of all three original John Wick films.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Joker’ faces new controversy for using song by convicted pedophile Gary Glitter

Staying true to the motives of the John Wick character, NME reported that the plot of Ballerina will follow a similar story to the original John Wick trilogy: the story of a young female assassin who is seeking vengeance against the villainous group that murdered her family.

For those who may not know, this “ballerina” character appeared in Parabellum. She was portrayed by Unity Phelan — an actual New York City Ballet dancer.

Though Phelan is not an active actress, it’s currently unclear if she will return to the franchise as the ballerina character.

(L-R) Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry arrive for the premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., on May 15, 2019. Nina Prommer / EPA

John Wick was created by screenwriter Derek Kolstad and adapted into the first film in 2014. Over the last five years, the box office numbers for each film have skyrocketed beyond expectations.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: New ‘Matrix’ film in the works with Keanu Reeves, Lana Wachowski

No details have yet been revealed about whether Ballerina will be a prequel, sequel or completely separate from the main series.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum pulled in more than US$323 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing Lionsgate title on more than half a decade.

0:32 Kevin Feige confirms conversations ongoing to get Keanu Reeves to join the MCU Kevin Feige confirms conversations ongoing to get Keanu Reeves to join the MCU

As of this writing, Ballerina has no official release date.

The fourth and currently untitled John Wick film is set to hit cinemas worldwide on May 21, 2021.