Homeowners express concerns over large solar expansion near Brooks, Alberta

Land owners in Brooks, Alta. that live across from Brooks Solar power plant feel blindsided by a proposed expansion.

Elemental Energy Renewables Inc. has applied to construct and operate a 26.5-megawatt solar power plant called the Brooks Solar II Power Plant project.

The project would be located on approximately 88 hectares of privately owned agricultural land adjacent to the existing Brooks Solar 1 Power Plant. It would specifically sit on the northwest and southeast quarters of Section 3, Township Road 19, Range Range Road 14, west of the Fourth Meridian.

The proposed expansion would add 90,000 solar panels across from the existing 50,000 solar panels.

Homeowner Mark Brown has an acreage directly across from the solar farm. He’s owned the property for eight years and bought it just before the solar farm was first built.

Brown worries the expansion will depreciate his property value.

“They want to take a beautiful piece of land and destroy it. Turn it into scrap on usable land, when we need that hay to feed cattle,” Brown said.

“Other reason, is this will devalue this property… I hate it. Why they put it next to the highway is beyond me.” Tweet This

“We’ve gone to a lawyer, we’re trying to get a hold of the MLA. We’ve filed applications (to Alberta Utilities Commission),” Brown said.

Elemental Energy principle, Jaimie Houssian, said despite the concerns raised by some that live near the solar farm, they have received support from members of the community.

“We certainly have seen no evidence to support that any land values will be decreased on account of a solar farm, there just isn’t the evidence out there to support that,” Houssian said.

“The Brooks solar project has first and foremost contributed to the Alberta electricity grid by adding emissions free electricity to the Alberta grid… there will be considerable jobs for local people once the project moves into the construction phase and a lot of other economic benefit for the local community.

“We’re very proud to be playing a small part in advancing renewable energy in the province,” Houssian said.

The Alberta Utilities Commission has the final say on whether the project will go ahead or not. The AUC is holding a hearing to review the applications and concerns from both sides on December 3, at the Heritage Inn & Suites in brooks, Alberta starting at 10 a.m.

According to the AUC, the “public hearing process will allow people with standing that have unresolved concerns about the application, to express their views directly to a panel of Commission members.”

An AUC hearing is a formal, evidence-based, court-like proceeding. Participants in a hearing can either represent themselves or be represented by a lawyer. In addition, participants may hire experts to assist in preparing and presenting evidence to support their position (funding is available to assist them)

Anyone from the public can attend the hearing in person or listen online through the AUC’s website.

After the hearing, the AUC will have 90 days to make its decision.