OHL Roundup: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

ERIE, Pa. – Pavel Gogolev and Cam Hillis scored shootout goals to lift the Guelph Storm to a 4-3 win over the Erie Otters on Wednesday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Cedric Ralph, Ty Collins and Andrei Bakanov, with the tying goal late in the second period, scored in regulation time for Guelph (4-4-3).

Daniel D’Amato, Chad Yetman and Jack Duff supplied the offence for the Otters (6-5-2), who have lost three straight (0-1-2).

Storm goaltender Nico Dawks stopped 45 shots. Erie’s Aidan Campbell made 28 saves.

The Canadian Press first published this story on Oct. 23, 2019.

