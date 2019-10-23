Menu

Crime

Calgary man found guilty in grandson’s death appeals manslaughter conviction

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2019 6:38 pm
Allan Perdomo Lopez was charged with manslaughter in the 2015 death of five-year-old Emilio Perdomo.
A Calgary man found guilty in the death of his five-year-old grandson is appealing his manslaughter conviction.

READ MORE: Calgary man convicted in 5-year-old grandson’s death sentenced to 9 years

Related News

A notice of appeal filed Wednesday on behalf of Allan Perdomo Lopez said he also wants to challenge the nine-year prison sentence he was given last month.

His trial heard he brought his grandson, Emilio Perdomo, from Mexico to Canada for what the boy’s mother thought would be a better life.

But the child died in 2015 of a traumatic brain injury, five months after his arrival in Canada, and had bruises in various stages of healing all over his body.

The notice filed by defence lawyer Darren Mahoney said his client is asking that the conviction be quashed or, failing that, a new trial be heard by a judge alone.

Story continues below advertisement

Mahoney is also asking for his client to be released from custody pending his appeal.

READ MORE: Calgary ‘grandfather’ actually father of 5-year-old boy who died of horrific injuries: docs

The grounds for appeal include an argument that Queen’s Bench Justice Richard Neufeld erred in law when he failed to grant a stay based on the Supreme Court of Canada’s landmark 2016 Jordan decision, which set a 30-month time limit for cases heard in superior courts.

Mahoney also argues that the guilty verdict is unreasonable and not supported, and that a statement from his client and evidence obtained via a warrant should not have been admitted.

The offender’s wife, Carolina Perdomo, was accused initially in Emilio’s death. The Crown stayed a manslaughter charge against her in February.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
