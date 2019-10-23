79-year-old Cookstown man charged with sexual assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 79-year-old Cookstown man has been charged with sexual assault following two incidents of inappropriate touching, South Simcoe police say.

The incidents occurred on Saturday, Oct. 5, and on Sunday, Sept. 22, at separate businesses in Innisfil, police say.

In both cases, officers say the women weren’t physically injured.

Following an investigation, police say they identified the suspect and arrested him.

Investigators say they’re concerned there may be more victims in the community and are appealing for them to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Andrew Smith at 905-775-3311, ext. 1043, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

