Full-scale emergency training session to take place in Cambridge Thursday

If you are travelling near the Conestoga College Campus on Thursday morning and see a horrific accident, you can probably just relax.
The City of Cambridge says it will be a conducting a full-scale emergency training session alongside Waterloo Regional Police, local fire departments, the City of Kitchener and the Region of Waterloo.
Operation Hazy Day will simulate a truck accident and chemical spill near the college on Thursday morning.
Volunteers from Conestoga College will act in several different roles, including that of victims.
In a release, the city says passers-by might also see debris and smoke plume effects.
It says the exercise is intended to ensure “staff have the training and practical experience to respond effectively to situations involving multiple agencies, emergency management partners and other stakeholders.”
A range of organizations are expected to be involved, including Region of Waterloo Public Health, OPP, Cambridge Memorial Hospital, Grand River Conservation Authority, CP Rail and the Spill Action Centre.
