Saskatchewan weather outlook: brief warm-up comes with strong winds

A temperature roller-coaster with flurries and strong winds expected.

Wednesday

Clouds linger at times on Wednesday with a chance of flurries overnight into early Thursday .

Below seasonal daytime highs in the mid-single digits for much of the province.

Thursday

Temperatures improve, but remain cooler than normal with a few sunny breaks expected.

Winds pick up later in the afternoon.

Weekend outlook:

Big warm-up Friday as temperatures soar into the mid-teens, but that is short-lived.

A rain-snow mix slides through northern and central parts of the province in the evening, lingering into the overnight periods as well.

A rain/snow mix slides through parts of the province Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Winds pick up significantly. Some central and southern areas could see gusts in the 50 – 75 km/h range Friday, staying strong into Saturday.

Winds ramp up Thursday and gusts remain strong heading into the weekend. SkyTracker Weather

A cold front crashes through dropping daytime highs from low-single digits on Saturday to the freezing mark by Sunday.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

The Your Saskatchewan photo for October 23 was taken by Brenda Peters in Saskatoon.

The October 23 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Brenda Peters in Saskatoon. Brenda Peters / Viewer Submitted

