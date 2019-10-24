‘We all have the kids at heart’: Craft fair raises money for REACH students

Send this page to someone via email

A group of devoted parents and staff at REACH School in Saint-Lambert is raising money to fund winter field trips for the students.

REACH is the only English-language school for children with special needs on Montreal’s south shore.

It’s been a huge help for parents like Krystal Whyte. She was worried Neve, her non-verbal daughter with autism, wouldn’t have the same experience as her classmates in a regular public school, so she opted for REACH.

“There’s a lack of schools like REACH,” said Whyte. “It is really the only school that’s publicly, specially made for children like this.”

Classes at the school typically have between four and 11 students. A teacher and teacher assistant work with each class to help children succeed.

“A lot of our kids cannot handle being in a regular classroom with 25 or 26 other kids under one teacher,” said school principal Marie-Helen Goyetche.

Helping children with special needs learn in a school setting does not come without its challenges, but the staff’s work never goes unappreciated. They all go above and beyond to help students, according to parents.

“From the bus drivers, to the teachers, to the principal, to the helpers, to the assistants this school is absolutely amazing for kids with special needs,” said Whyte.

When parents found out teachers were also organizing school fundraisers to organize activities for students, they stepped up and created their own committee to help out. The parents committee (PPO) is setting up its first event on Oct. 26.

“We have 12 parents that are willing to do the PPO and they’re on fire,” said Goyetche. “They’re really committed.”

Crafters will be setting up shop on 26 pop-up tables stretching down the hallway on Saturday. Shoppers can buy ornaments, handmade objects, baked goods and raffle tickets.

Proceeds from the event will sponsor winter field trips like snow-shoeing and tobogganing.

Stephanie Ventura is also part of the committee. Her son Daniel has only been going to REACH for two months but she said he already wishes he didn’t have to leave at the end of the day.

“He’s excited to come to school,” she said. Tweet This

“Come Saturday and Sunday he says I want to go to school and I have to remind him that teachers need a day off.”

She hopes the fundraiser will help send students with special needs on interesting field trips.

“We want to be able to give every child the benefit to go and do these activities in society and let them have fun as kids,” said Ventura.

The parents’ committee is hoping to keep their fundraising efforts going in the coming months. They eventually want to raise enough money to build a proper gym for the school.

“We all have the kids at heart,” said Goyetche. “The kids come first.”