Montreal special needs students sell poppy cupcakes to benefit veterans

Students at a special needs school in downtown Montreal are paying tribute to veterans by baking poppy-themed cupcakes leading up to Remembrance Day.

“One of the programs we teach is a lifestyle learn-how-to-cook program. We decided in honour of the veterans, we’d make cupcakes for Remembrance Day,” said JJ Heffring, an instructor at the TECC campus of the Summit School. Heffring is a trained chef who left a high-profile kitchen job to teach at the school.

The cupcakes are sold to other students, and all proceeds go to veterans.

Students at the Summit School TECC campus baked poppy cupcakes to sell leading up to Remembrance Day. All proceeds go to veterans. pic.twitter.com/nEf2UA5PDh — Dan Spector (@danspector) November 10, 2017

“It’s to give back to our troops, and whoever fought in the military,” said student William Bucci.

“We love our troops, and without them we wouldn’t be as safe as we are today,” said student Gabriel Di Pasquo.

Their teacher hopes to expand the operation next year, baking more cupcakes and selling them at the McGill Remembrance Day event.