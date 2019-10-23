Wanted man turns himself in to Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for more than a year has been taken into custody by Hamilton police.

Police say 32-year-old Jamal Morris turned himself in at the Central Station shortly after 11 p.m. Monday.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued on May 3, 2018, as police conducted an investigation involving the accused between February and October of last year.

Police have only said that an individual suffered injuries in a targeted attack and was sent to hospital.

At one point, Morris was believed to be in Nova Scotia.

Morris has been charged with five counts of assault, as well as sexual assault, forcible confinement, choking and uttering threats.

WANTED Person Jamal Morris is in custody. On October 21, 2019, Jamal turned himself in at Hamilton Police Central Police Station. He now faces several criminal charges and remains in custody. https://t.co/wxDmMhH0A8 #HamOnt @HfxRegPolice @saintjohnpolice @lpsmediaoffice — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 23, 2019