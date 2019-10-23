Menu

Crime

2 people charged 7 years after antique cars stolen from farm west of Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2019 12:09 pm
Police say suspects broke into a locked barn in April 2012 near Spruce Grove, Alta., and took a restored 1925 Ford Model T and a 1956 Studebaker.
Police say suspects broke into a locked barn in April 2012 near Spruce Grove, Alta., and took a restored 1925 Ford Model T and a 1956 Studebaker.

RCMP have charged a man and a youth more than seven years after two antique cars were stolen from a farm west of Edmonton and vandalized.

Police say suspects broke into a locked barn in April 2012 near Spruce Grove, Alta., and took a restored 1925 Ford Model T and a 1956 Studebaker.

The thieves managed to get the Studebaker running, but when it got stuck in the mud, they lit it on fire.

They smashed the Model T’s windows, caused extensive body damage and left burn marks on the vehicle.

Police say a recent break in the case allowed them to make two arrests.

Ryan Scott, who is 26 and from Stony Plain, Alta., and a male who was a youth at the time have been charged with mischief over $5,000 and arson damage to property.

READ MORE: Langley man who lost 40 vintage cars in garage fire rebuilds collection

Scott has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for March 20 in Stony Plain provincial court.

The second accused is to appear in court on Nov. 15.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Alberta crimeSpruce Groveantique carsSpruce Grove Crime1925 Ford Model T1956 StudebakerSpruce Grove antique carsStolen antique cars
