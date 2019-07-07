Features
In photos: Classic car lovers cruise through history at annual Edmonton car show

The Mainstreet Cruisers held their annual charity car show Sunday afternoon.

It’s a car show that continues to draw fans even into its 26th year.

The Mainstreet Cruisers held their annual charity car show Sunday afternoon, showing off hundreds of makes and models spanning the past 100 years.

“We’ve got everything from 1920s vehicles to 2019 muscle cars,” said organizer Randy Jethon. “There’s a lot of different variety — muscle cars, convertibles, trucks, antique vehicles — you name it, it’s here!”

Global News
Global News

Global News
The Mainstreet Cruisers are a group of local classic car owners who meet regularly to “cruise” and talk vehicles.

“For many of us, we grew up with these vehicles, we like to go out for a drive on a Saturday afternoon — people stop and smile when they see a classic car,” Jethon said. “For the average person that gets into a car hobby, it’s someone who likes to preserve something that reminds them of their youth.”

Over 100 cars were showcased at this year’s event, with proceeds going towards two local charities: Little Warriors and the E4C School Lunch Program.

