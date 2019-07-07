In photos: Classic car lovers cruise through history at annual Edmonton car show

It’s a car show that continues to draw fans even into its 26th year.

The Mainstreet Cruisers held their annual charity car show Sunday afternoon, showing off hundreds of makes and models spanning the past 100 years.

READ MORE: Emotional classic car auction stuns family of young Red Deer couple killed in motorcycle crash

“We’ve got everything from 1920s vehicles to 2019 muscle cars,” said organizer Randy Jethon. “There’s a lot of different variety — muscle cars, convertibles, trucks, antique vehicles — you name it, it’s here!”

The Mainstreet Cruisers are a group of local classic car owners who meet regularly to “cruise” and talk vehicles.

“For many of us, we grew up with these vehicles, we like to go out for a drive on a Saturday afternoon — people stop and smile when they see a classic car,” Jethon said. “For the average person that gets into a car hobby, it’s someone who likes to preserve something that reminds them of their youth.”

READ MORE: Langley man who lost 40 vintage cars in garage fire rebuilds collection

Over 100 cars were showcased at this year’s event, with proceeds going towards two local charities: Little Warriors and the E4C School Lunch Program.