Traffic

1 dead, 1 injured after multiple-vehicle crash near Rimbey, Alta.

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 8:23 pm
Alberta RCMP responded to a fatal crash near Rimbey on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Alberta RCMP responded to a fatal crash near Rimbey on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

One person was killed and another was injured after a multiple-vehicle crash north of Rimbey, Alta., on Tuesday.

RCMP said officers responded to Township Road 432 and Highway 20, but couldn’t confirm when the collision happened, saying it could have been as early as 2:30 p.m.

The injured person was taken to hospital via STARS Air Ambulance, RCMP said, but their condition wasn’t known.

Police said as of 5:30 p.m. that emergency crews were going to be at the scene for “several hours,” and advised drivers to avoid the area.

More to come…

