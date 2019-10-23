Menu

Blogs

Rick Zamperin: Must-see Raptors, Maple Leafs moments give TV remotes a workout

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 23, 2019 6:00 am
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri receives his 2019 NBA championship ring from Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, before playing the New Orleans Pelicans in Toronto on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019.
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri receives his 2019 NBA championship ring from Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, before playing the New Orleans Pelicans in Toronto on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Tuesday night in the world of sports was so epic the last channel button on my TV remote was worn off.

Decisions, decisions.

As a hardcore fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs I couldn’t help but feast my eyes on the latest battle between the Leafs and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Click.

The Toronto Raptors also unveiled the franchise’s first championship banner in the rafters of Scotiabank Arena and received their gaudy rings before opening the regular season against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

Click.

As a lover of dominant pitching, especially come playoff time, Game 1 of the World Series was a must-watch as the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals duked it out in the opener of the Fall Classic.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Elite starting pitchers set to dominate World Series

With the NHL and NBA seasons in their infancy, coupled with the World Series, the NFL nearing the midpoint of its campaign and the CFL gearing up for the playoffs, the October-November sports calendar is one of the best of the year.

The only other stretch of sports that can compete on the excitement level is April-May when you have the NHL and NBA playoffs, the NCAA Final Four, The Masters, and the start of the MLB season.

Both two-month stretches feature a variety of sports, championship celebrations and must see moments.

