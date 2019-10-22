Peterborough hospital, health-care partners submit Ontario Health Team application

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly two dozen health and community care partners have submitted an application to form a Peterborough Ontario Health Team (OHT).

Peterborough was among 31 communities selected to submit a full OHT application to the province after more than 150 self-assessments were submitted to the Ministry of Health earlier this year.

In February, the province introduced the People’s Health Care Act, outlining changes to Ontario’s health-care system, including the development of OHTs that the province said would integrate care to “deliver high-quality, patient-focused care and better co-ordinated care.”

The current list of 23 partners for the Peterborough OHT includes:

Canadian Mental Health Association, Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge (CMHA HKPR)

Care Partners

CBI Home Health

Closing the Gap Healthcare

Community Care Peterborough

Curve Lake First Nation

Four Counties Addiction Services Team (FourCAST)

Hospice Peterborough

Kawartha Therapy Services

Kawartha Participation Projects (KPP)

Nightingale Nursing Reg. Ltd.

Patient & Family Advisory Committee representatives

Peterborough 360 Degree Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic

Peterborough Family Health Team (PFHT)

Peterborough Primary Care Focus Group

Peterborough Housing Corporation (PHC)

Peterborough Paramedics (EMS)

Peterborough Primary Care Working Group

Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC)

Riverview Manor (LTC)

Rubidge Retirement Residence

SE Health

Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) Canada — Ontario Branch (Peterborough site)

The full application to become an OHT was submitted to the Ministry of Health on Oct. 9, according to Peterborough Regional Health Care. The partners had met and consulted over the past several months to formulate the proposal.

“These providers have been collaborating for many years, both formally and informally, to provide care for patients in the Peterborough community and region,” the hospital said. “As an OHT, we are committed to building on these partnerships to ensure the patients we serve are able to navigate through the health-care system in a seamless and co-ordinated way.”

