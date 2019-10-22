Menu

Economy

Oilpatch market reaction muted after election of minority Liberal government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2019 2:17 pm
Pipes are seen at the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain facility in Edmonton, Alta., Thursday, April 6, 2017. .
Pipes are seen at the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain facility in Edmonton, Alta., Thursday, April 6, 2017. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Investors in the oil and gas sector were shrugging off the federal election results despite predictions that a Liberal minority propped up by the NDP and Greens would result in policies that hurt the industry.

Shares in several Canadian oil and gas companies rose Tuesday morning, pushing the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index higher, although it remains more than 25 per cent below levels set a year ago.

READ MORE: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to weigh in on federal election results

Analyst Patrick O’Rourke of AltaCorp Capital says the market reaction is a “sigh of relief” that the Liberals won enough seats to avoid the worst-case scenario, which would have been a very weak minority government.

However, he doesn’t think the results will change producer plans to maintain low- or no-growth capital budgets with low activity levels through this winter drilling season.

READ MORE: Alberta government says its energy war room will launch soon under ‘Canadian Energy Centre’ name

Hal Kvisle, chairman of producer ARC Resources Ltd. and a former CEO of pipeline builder TC Energy Corp., says he doesn’t think the Liberals will cancel or delay the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion or the LNG Canada project on B.C.’s coast, despite opposition to both.

He says he expects investment in the oil and gas industry in Western Canada will remain on hold for years until the oil pipeline comes on stream and LNG Canada project construction is finished.

READ MORE: Norwegian fund excludes four Canadian firms as it exits oilsands investments

“Most of us in the oilpatch are being quite restrained because there’s just no access to market and there’s no point in investing in big projects in either oil or gas production until we see some things going ahead,” he said.

In a statement, Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors president and CEO Mark Scholz said infrastructure projects like the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion are a priority.

READ MORE: Tidewater shares fall on deal to buy Prince George, B.C., refinery from Husky

“Now that the election is over, we look forward to progress on market access issues, and to working with the federal government on the vision for our people and our products,” Scholz said.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Federal Election, Federal election 2019, canada election, Decision Canada, canada election 2019, Election Canada, Alberta oil and gas, Trans Mountain Expansion, TMX, LNG Canada, Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors, TC Energy, AltaCorp Capital, TC Energy Corp, ARC Resources Ltd, Transcanada energy
