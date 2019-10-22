Want to see Bryan Adams in Las Vegas? ‘Shine a Light’ tickets on sale Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Bryan Adams is coming to Las Vegas in 2020 for a brief stint, and it’s not just for a residency tour.

Next April, the Canadian rock legend will bring his latest album Shine a Light to the stage at the iconic Wynn Las Vegas Resort in Nevada for three exclusive and intimate shows.

The news was revealed on Tuesday through an official press release, which shared that Adams plans to perform a variety of his biggest hits, including Summer of ’69, Cuts Like a Knife and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, as well as songs from the new album.

Shine a Light serves as the Run to You singer’s 14th studio album. It was released last March as the followup to the 59-year-old’s Get Up (2015).

In conjunction with the tour, Adams has partnered up with international courier DHL and promises to have one tree sold for each ticket sold throughout the ongoing worldwide trek.

The 19-time Juno Award-winning artist is in the midst of wrapping the Shine a Light 2019 tour in Europe. He will return to Europe next spring before commencing the U.S. tour.

Bryan Adams in 2019. Jesse Williams / Wynn Resorts

For Canadian fans interested in attending Adams’ Las Vegas concerts, tickets range from US$59.50 to $250 plus taxes and applicable fees.

Currently, the Canadian Music Hall of Famer has no scheduled Canadian tour dates.

Shine a Light is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Tickets for the upcoming Las Vegas shows can be found through the official Bryan Adams website.

They go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

Bryan Adams’ 2020 Las Vegas tour dates

April 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Wynn Las Vegas Resort

April 24 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Wynn Las Vegas Resort

April 25 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Wynn Las Vegas Resort

Additional information can be found through the Wynn Las Vegas.