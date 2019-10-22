Menu

Politics

Voter turnout down slightly from 2015 in Nova Scotia

By Alicia Draus Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 11:53 am
Updated October 22, 2019 11:55 am
.

Advanced voting was a popular choice for Canadians this election. According to Elections Canada the number of ballots cast in advanced voting increasing 29 per cent across the country.

In Nova Scotia just over 17 per cent of eligible voters chose to cast their ballot prior to election day. But overall, voter turnout decreased slightly.

READ MORE: Liberals retain 10 seats in Nova Scotia as Tories win West Nova

In 2015, 68.5 per cent of Canadians voted in the federal election. This year that number dipped slightly to 66 per cent.

Nova Scotia had a higher voter turnout, with 69 per cent of eligible voters casting a ballot, down slightly from 2015 which saw 70.8 per cent of voters casting a ballot. Numbers for this year’s voter turnout do not yet include electors who registered on election day.

Story continues below advertisement

Three ridings in Nova Scotia surpassed 70 per cent; Central Nova with 74 per cent, Halifax with 73 per cent and Halifax West with 70.5 per cent.

South-Shore St. Margarets, Sydney-Victora and West Nova are the three ridings with the lowest voter turnout in the province at 67 per cent, 67.5 per cent and 67 per cent respectively.

Vote turnout decreased between one to three percent in every riding in Nova Scotia compared to 2015 results.

 

