Canada

Fire forces evacuation at south London high school

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 22, 2019 12:02 pm
Updated October 22, 2019 12:18 pm
London fire crews responded to a small electrical fire at Regina Mundi Catholic High School Tuesday morning.
London fire crews responded to a small electrical fire at Regina Mundi Catholic High School Tuesday morning. London Fire Department Twitter

A small electrical fire forced the evacuation of a high school in south London Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Regina Mundi Catholic College just before 10 a.m. about a small electrical fire at the north end of the school.

Platoon Chief Shawn Fitzgerald said that when crews arrived, they saw black smoke in one of the school’s maintenance rooms. He said they were able to contain the fire to one room.

“Fire crews had to open up the ceiling in the room, there was a short circuiting, some wires were burning and melting in the ceiling area of the main floor,” Fitzgerald said, adding that the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

“I don’t know if it was an electrical short or ground fault, I don’t know what specifically called the issue, but it was in the building’s electrical system.”

READ MORE: Unattended cooking believed to have sparked east London house fire

Fitzgerald says both students and staff were evacuated.

“The students were very cooperative, they know how to evacuate, and they got out of there quickly, and they stay in their groups outside which really helps us in case we need to do a head count.

Fitzgerald said they will be allowed back in the building once they complete ventilation of the impacted area. He expects them to be back in class sometime after noon.

At this time, there is no damage estimate.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FireLondonSchoolHigh SchoolStudentLondon FireLondon Fire DepartmentRegina Mundi Catholic College fire
