Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Always removes female symbol from pads to be more inclusive to trans, non-binary users

By Laura Hensley Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 11:15 am
$15 box of tampons raises questions on gender bias in pricing
WATCH: $15 box of tampons raises questions on gender bias in pricing

Always is removing the female symbol from the packaging of its menstrual products after trans and non-binary advocates pointed out they can also experience menstruation.

Procter & Gamble, the parent company of Always, announced the gender symbol will be removed in the near future. In a statement to Global News, Procter & Gamble said it is “committed to diversity and inclusion” of all consumers.

“We routinely assess our products, packaging and designs. We take into account a broad array of factors, including feedback from consumers, to ensure we are meeting the needs of everyone who uses our products,” the company said in a statement.

READ MORE: ‘Menstrual equity’ means free pads, tampons in all-gender bathrooms in London high schools

“The change to our pad wrapper design is consistent with that practice and will be adapted by multiple markets at various dates.”

Story continues below advertisement

The move comes after trans and non-binary advocates highlighted the fact that cisgender women are not the only people who get their period, saying the Venus symbol on pad wrapping is not inclusive.

One Twitter user pointed out that trans men can menstruate and that the female sign could make people feel “dysphoric.”

Some health advocates applauded Always’ move, including Dr. Jen Gunter, a Canadian OB-GYN and author of The Vagina Bible.

Gunter also tweeted that menstrual products should be called just that and not labelled “feminine products.”

Story continues below advertisement

In October, London, Ont., high schools began offering free menstrual products inside all-gender bathrooms, recognizing that transgender and non-binary students might need them, too.

In a 2018 article for SELF, trans model Kenny Jones wrote about the experience of still getting a period as a trans man. Jones said menstruating while transitioning was difficult and made him feel like “less of a man.”

READ MORE: ‘My mood plummets’ — When PMS symptoms could be something more

“Society in general still views menstruation as strictly a thing that cisgender women experience — which is simply not the case. Not everyone who gets a period is a woman, and not every woman gets a period,” Jones wrote.

“A period in and of itself can be uncomfortable for any individual, and being transgender adds another emotional layer to that.”

A 2016 U.S. study on experiences and attitudes toward menstruation in the transgender community found that many trans participants said they “try to avoid public restrooms during menstruation because of practical and psychological concerns.”

What is period poverty? Study finds women under 25 struggling to afford menstrual products
What is period poverty? Study finds women under 25 struggling to afford menstrual products

Steph DeNormand, a trans patient advocate at Fenway Health, a Boston-based health-care centre that specializes in LGBTQ2 well-being, told NBC News that seeing “female-coded” imagery can exacerbate gender dysphoria for trans and non-binary people.

Story continues below advertisement

“For folks using these products on a nearly monthly basis, it can be harmful and distressing to see binary or gendered images, coding, language and symbols so using less coded products can make a huge difference,” deNormand told the outlet.

“Trans and non-binary folks are constantly misgendered, and a gesture like this can broaden out the experiences and open up spaces for those who need the products.”

Laura.Hensley@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Smart LivingLGBTQLGBTmenstrual productsmenstruationLGBTQ2SPeriodsProcter & GamblePeriod productstrans issuesAlwaysgender symbolAlways menstrual productsAlways pad packagingfemale symbol
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.