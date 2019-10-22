Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau takes selfies with commuters in Papineau after Liberal election victory

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2019 9:34 am
Federal Election 2019: Trudeau greets supporters at Metro station following election win
WATCH: Trudeau greets supporters at Metro station following election win

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showed up at a Metro station in his Montreal riding of Papineau this morning to thank his constituents after the Liberals secured a minority-government victory last night.

Trudeau stood at the top of the escalators to shake hands with commuters, thanking them after some congratulated him for his victory and posing for photos when asked.

READ MORE: 5 things to know about the results of Canada’s 43rd general election

Trudeau did the same thing the morning after the Liberals won the 2015 election, surprising passersby who were not expecting to see the prime minister on their way to school or work.

The Liberals were reduced to a minority government in this election, with a resurgent Bloc Quebecois tripling its seats in the province and the Liberals shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Federal Election 2019: Justin Trudeau FULL victory speech
Federal Election 2019: Justin Trudeau FULL victory speech
Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau spent Monday in Montreal, where he brought his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and their three children to vote in his riding of Papineau, which he has represented since 2008.

Unlike Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Trudeau is not scheduled to hold a news conference today.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision CanadaMontrealcanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaPapineauJustin Trudeau Papineau
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.