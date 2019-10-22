Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Woman seriously injured after being struck by dump truck in downtown Toronto

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 10:14 am
Updated October 22, 2019 10:21 am
A dump truck struck a woman exiting her parked car in downtown Toronto, police said. .
A dump truck struck a woman exiting her parked car in downtown Toronto, police said. . Priya Sam / Global News

Emergency crews say a woman is seriously injured after she was struck by a dump truck in downtown Toronto.

Toronto paramedics responded to the incident at around 8 a.m. in the area of Yonge and Bloor streets.

Officers said the woman was exiting out of her parked car when she was hit.

READ MORE: Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, Peel police say

They said the woman was found conscious and breathing after the incident. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the truck involved in the collision remained on scene.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Toronto PoliceCollisionPedestrian StruckToronto trafficToronto ParamedicsToronto Pedestrian StruckDump-Truck CrashTraffic Accidentsweather traffic accidentsYonge and Bloor street
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.