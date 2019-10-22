Woman seriously injured after being struck by dump truck in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews say a woman is seriously injured after she was struck by a dump truck in downtown Toronto.

Toronto paramedics responded to the incident at around 8 a.m. in the area of Yonge and Bloor streets.

Officers said the woman was exiting out of her parked car when she was hit.

They said the woman was found conscious and breathing after the incident. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the truck involved in the collision remained on scene.

Collision #2037308

Yonge St/Bloor St E

– woman struck by a truck

– conscious and breathing

– truck has stayed on scene

– expect temporary delays in the area ^js — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 22, 2019

