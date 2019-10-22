Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Vaudreuil-Hudson commuter trains facing delays and cancellations Tuesday

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 8:14 am
Updated October 22, 2019 8:20 am
Trains are delayed or cancelled on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line.
Trains are delayed or cancelled on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line. Global News

Exo commuter trains on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line have been delayed and cancelled Tuesday morning.

Commuters are being advised to check the Exo train schedule before heading out the door.

Exo spokesperson Catherine Maurice says the train’s schedule has been altered due to an incident on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line during the Monday night commute.

READ MORE: TMR’s Mayor and residents are demanding more action from the REM to avoid commuter chaos

She says crews are dealing with the aftermath.

The incident which occurred during the height of evening rush hour completely shut down the line.

Maurice says the commuter trains will return to normal scheduling by Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
MontrealEXOVaudreuil-Hudsoncommuter trainsexo trains cancelledExo trains delayed
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.