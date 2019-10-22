Vaudreuil-Hudson commuter trains facing delays and cancellations Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Exo commuter trains on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line have been delayed and cancelled Tuesday morning.

Commuters are being advised to check the Exo train schedule before heading out the door.

Exo spokesperson Catherine Maurice says the train’s schedule has been altered due to an incident on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line during the Monday night commute.

She says crews are dealing with the aftermath.

The incident which occurred during the height of evening rush hour completely shut down the line.

Maurice says the commuter trains will return to normal scheduling by Tuesday afternoon.

