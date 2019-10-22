Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau’s Liberals have won a minority. Here’s what they’re promising on the economy

By Andrew Russell Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 12:43 am
Updated October 22, 2019 12:50 am
Federal Election 2019: Justin Trudeau projected to win minority government
WATCH: Global News is ready to project that the Liberals, under Leader Justin Trudeau, will win enough seats to form a minority government in the 2019 federal election.

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals were reduced to a minority government in the 2019 federal election and will need the support of another party in order to pass any legislation when they return to the House of Commons.

The Liberals campaigned hard on a promise to improve the lives of the “middle class” with several key pledges that include a tax cut to make the first $15,000 of income tax-free for people making less than $147,000. They’re also proposing a new tax on luxury items, eliminating tax breaks for high-income earners and increasing taxes for large companies.

WATCH: Justin Trudeau’s Liberals win minority parliament

Federal Election 2019: Chrystia Freeland re-elected in University-Rosedale riding

The Liberals’ election platform includes $9.3 billion in new spending in 2020-2021, with the deficit rising to $27.4 billion. They aren’t projecting a balanced budget until at least 2040.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau also promised to make all maternity and parental employment insurance (EI) benefits tax-free at source and say they’ll expand the Canada child benefit (CCB) by 15 per cent for families with kids under the age of one.

They will also look to create up to 250,000 new child care spaces for before and after school.

READ MORE: Real-time results in the federal election

To help younger Canadians get into the housing market, they’ve promised to make the First-Time Home Buyers Incentive more easily accessible for people living in Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria by raising the maximum eligible home price considerably to $789,000. They’ve also promised up to $40,000 in interest-free loans to help people renovate their homes to make them more energy-efficient.

And for workers and students, the Liberals have also promised to boost the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and will increase post-secondary grants up to $1,200 more a year.

READ MORE: Should party with most seats get first crack at forming government? Here’s how minorities work

On pipelines, the Liberals support Line 3, Keystone XL, the massive LNG project running to B.C.’s coast and will continue to push for the Trans Mountain pipeline extension, which they bought for $4.5 billion.

Other pocketbook promises include a pledge to lower cellphone bills by 25 per cent. The Liberals also want to lengthen EI sick benefits from 15 to 26 weeks and create a Canada Training Benefit, to improve employee training.

Story continues below advertisement

For seniors, meanwhile, the Liberals are pledging to increase Old Age Security payments for those 75 years and older and augment Canada Pension Plan survivor benefits for single seniors.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionAndrew ScheerDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaLiberal Minority GovernmentJustin Trudeau minority government
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.