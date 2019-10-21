Menu

Rachael Harder re-elected as MP in Lethbridge for 2nd term

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 10:59 pm
Conservative incumbent Rachael Harder celebrates her election win in Lethbridge on Monday.
Conservative incumbent Rachael Harder celebrates her election win in Lethbridge on Monday. Danica Ferris/Global News

Global News has declared Conservative incumbent Rachael Harder the winner in Lethbridge.

READ MORE: Live Canada election results 2019: Real-time results in the federal election

Harder was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015, and served as the party’s Status of Women Critic during part of that term.

In early results, Liberal candidate Amy Bronson and NDP candidate Shandi Bleiken were jostling for a distant second and third place finish, each carrying less than 15 per cent of the popular vote as of 8:45 Monday.

READ MORE: Federal election: Lethbridge

More to come…

