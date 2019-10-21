Rachael Harder re-elected as MP in Lethbridge for 2nd term

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has declared Conservative incumbent Rachael Harder the winner in Lethbridge.

Harder was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015, and served as the party’s Status of Women Critic during part of that term.

In early results, Liberal candidate Amy Bronson and NDP candidate Shandi Bleiken were jostling for a distant second and third place finish, each carrying less than 15 per cent of the popular vote as of 8:45 Monday.

More to come…

