Saskatchewan doctor leaving fond impression in his hometown

Dr. David Mulder has been the Montreal Canadiens team doctor for roughly 50 years.

His visit to Eston, Sask., on Saturday was dedicated to the well being of a community near to his heart.

“To be able to come home and to the town you were born in and perhaps stimulate people to recognize the importance of healthcare in the community,” Mulder explained.

The dinner, held in his honour, raised funds for the area’s family health centre. It was also named after him.

“He was gracious,” said Eston health centre committee liaison Wayne Sinclair. “In his own way and allowed us to use his name for the foundation, which will be there forever.”

The doctor will have a lasting impression in the community.

“We are very pleased and honoured that Dr. Mulder has allowed us to recognize him,” added Sinclair.

“Such a dignitary in the world of medicine.” Tweet This

Mulder has been lucky enough to combine his interest in sports and medicine.

He says his upbringing has allowed him to be successful.

“Certainly the work ethic that I had here,” said Mulder. “My father was a taskmaster, but we always has a strong work ethic whether it was on the farm. I always had a job.

The foundation will begin operations by the end of 2019.