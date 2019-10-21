RCMP charge John D’or Prairie man with assault after stabbing incident

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged a 27-year-old man with assault, after a stabbing at a house party on Oct. 18 in the First Nations community of John D’or Prairie.

Lyle Loonskin faces three charges: assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

The incident happened around 1:21 a.m., when police were called to reports of a male victim who had been stabbed with a knife.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was airlifted to a Grande Prairie hospital.

Police say Loonskin had fled the area following the incident and was located and arrested after extensive patrols.

Loonskin remains in custody and is set to appear in High Level Provincial Court on Oct. 21.

The victim has not been identified.